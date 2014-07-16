BRIEF-Axis Bank sees FY18 credit cost at between 175 bps and 225 bps
* Exec says doesn't intend to continue with "watch list" construct beyond FY18
July 16 Glarner Kantonalbank : * Says h1 total assets chf 4.21 bln * Says h1 operating income improved by 7 pct * Says h1 net income chf 7.7 million * Says h1 interest income of chf 21.1 mln, h1 commissions income of chf 4.9 mln * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Exec says doesn't intend to continue with "watch list" construct beyond FY18
FRANKFURT, April 26 Deutsche Bank is considering whether it needs to move thousands of staff from London to Frankfurt following Britain's decision to leave the European Union, one of its top executives said.