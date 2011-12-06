Dec 6 GlassHouse Technologies Inc, a data center infrastructure consulting firm, filed with U.S. securities regulators on Tuesday to withdraw its planned IPO for the second time in nearly three years.

The company, which filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in September 2009 to go public with its shares, said it chose not to proceed with its offering due to the current market conditions.

The Framingham, Massachusetts-based company had earlier withdrawn its IPO in March 2009.

"Obviously the economic climate continues to be volatile, and we feel these are not the optimal conditions for GlassHouse to move forward with an IPO," Chief Executive Patrick Scannell said.