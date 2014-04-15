April 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved GlaxoSmithKline Plc's Tanzeum injection for
treating adults with type 2 diabetes, in combination with diet
and exercise.
Tanzeum will carry a warning on its label that tumors of the
thyroid gland were observed in rodent studies with some drugs
belonging to the same class. However, it is unknown whether
Tanzeum causes thyroid C-cell tumors, the FDA said on its
website. (link.reuters.com/jyp58v)
The once-weekly drug, generically known as albiglutide, was
approved last month in Europe, where it will be marketed as
Eperzan.
Tanzeum belongs to the same class of injectable GLP-1 drugs
as Victoza from Novo Nordisk and Byetta and Bydureon
from AstraZeneca.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)