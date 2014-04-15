(Adds details, background, stock movement)
April 15 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved GlaxoSmithKline Plc's Tanzeum injection for
treating adults with type 2 diabetes, in combination with diet
and exercise.
Tanzeum will carry a warning on its label that tumors of the
thyroid gland were observed in rodent studies with some drugs
belonging to the same class. However, it is unknown whether
Tanzeum causes thyroid C-cell tumors, the FDA said on its
website. (link.reuters.com/jyp58v)
The regulator also asked for post-marketing studies to test
the drug's dosing, efficacy and safety in children, and to check
for heart-related risks.
It also asked the company to identify any increase in
medullary thyroid cancer cases related to Tanzeum.
The once-weekly drug, generically known as albiglutide, was
approved last month in Europe, where it will be marketed as
Eperzan.
Analysts expect the drug to hit $430 million in sales by
2018, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Tanzeum belongs to the same class of injectable GLP-1 drugs
as Victoza from Novo Nordisk and Byetta and Bydureon
from AstraZeneca.
Type 2 diabetes affects about 24 million people and accounts
for more than 90 percent of diabetes cases diagnosed in the
United States, the FDA said.
GSK shares were up slightly at 1,547 pounds in late
afternoon trade on the London Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)