* Sale of established products scrapped after review of bids
* Private equity, smaller drugmakers had put in offers
* Some analysts had worried sale would dilute GSK earnings
(Adds more GSK restructuring, names of bidders)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Dec 4 GlaxoSmithKline said on
Thursday it had decided not to sell a portfolio of older drugs
marketed in North America and Europe after considering offers
from potential buyers.
"The company has evaluated all bids received and has
concluded, consistent with its key criteria of maximising
shareholder value, not to pursue divestment of these products,"
it said in a statement.
A spokesman for GSK, which was being advised on the disposal
by Lazard, declined to give any more details.
People familiar with the situation said last month that
several private equity firms and smaller drug companies were
looking at the assets on the block, which had been expected to
sell for more than $3 billion.
Bidders, who had been hoping to clinch a deal before the end
of the year, included Apollo Global Management,
Denmark's Lundbeck, and KKR, which teamed up
with private Dutch-based specialty drugmaker Norgine, sources
said.
The disposal of the older prescription drugs was one of
several moves by Britain's biggest drugmaker to improve its
long-term growth profile and reduce complexity.
Some analysts, however, had questioned the timing of the
sale since GSK is struggling with stagnant overall sales,
putting pressure on its dividend, and divesting the mature drugs
would have hit earnings in the short term.
A number of large drugmakers have weighed similar plans to
hive off older products, with mixed results. Sanofi
ditched the idea of selling its mature drugs this year after the
idea was opposed by the board, an episode that contributed to
the downfall of its CEO.
The drugs that GSK put on the block, known as established
products, are expected to have combined 2014 sales of around 1
billion pounds($1.6 billion) but their sales are in long-term
decline due to competition from cheaper generics.
They included antidepressant Paxil, migraine treatment
Imitrex, Zantac for stomach acid and Zofran for nausea. The
company always intended to retain the rights to such products in
emerging markets, where they are still growing.
GSK Chief Executive Andrew Witty, who plans to close a major
asset-swap deal with Novartis next year, is under
pressure to deliver value to investors after a period of
lacklustre performance.
He put a floor under the company's dividend in October by
pegging the 2015 payout to the 2014 level and aims to save 1
billion pounds in annual costs over three years, resulting in
job losses.
(1 US dollar = 0.6367 British pound)
