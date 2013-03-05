March 5 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said on Tuesday it has postponed a meeting of outside advisers
scheduled for March 7 to review a drug developed by
GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Theravance Inc for
chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
The agency did not officially give a reason for the
postponement but it comes as a major snowstorm bears down on the
Northeastern United States, including Washington D.C., where the
panelists were due to meet.
The agency said it would post briefing materials related to
the drug, to be called Breo if approved in the United States, no
later than two days before the next meeting, once announced.