JOHANNESBURG, June 18 Aspen Pharmacare said on Tuesday it would acquire the Arixtra and Fraxiparine/Fraxodi brands of thrombosis drug from GlaxoSmithKline, except in China, Pakistan and India.

The South African drugmaker also said it would buy the specialised sterile production site which manufactures the brands at Notre Dame de Bondeville in France. (Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; Editing by Ed Cropley)