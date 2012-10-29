LONDON Oct 29 GlaxoSmithKline has
started final-stage testing of an experimental drug for treating
severe asthma, Britain's biggest drugmaker said on Monday.
The move to progress the injectable antibody treatment
mepolizumab into Phase III trials had been expected after an
earlier study showed it nearly halved the number of attacks
suffered by patients.
Severe refractory asthma only affects around 4 percent of
patients with the disease, so the drug may not become a major
seller for GSK but could consolidate the group's strong grip on
the market for lung drugs.