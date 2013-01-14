UPDATE 13-Trump dismays, angers allies by abandoning global climate pact
* Europe, Asia voice dismay and anger, promise to defend accord
LONDON Jan 14 GlaxoSmithKline Plc : * GSK submits albiglutide bla to the US FDA * Intends to submit a regulatory application in the European union (EU) in
early 2013 * Albiglutide is not yet approved as a treatment for type 2 diabetes or any
other indication
* Europe, Asia voice dismay and anger, promise to defend accord
LONDON, June 2 Britain's FTSE hit a fresh record high on Friday, surfing on a wave of positive economic data lifting stocks across Europe, with cyclicals leading the way.