GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar unsettled, stocks subdued by Trump's protectionism
* Dollar takes early dip in Asia on Mnuchin comments, lower yields
June 27 Glaxosmithkline Plc
* Triumeq receives positive chmp opinion
* Triumeq (dolutegravir/abacavir/lamivudine) single-tablet regimen receives positive chmp opinion in europe for treatment of hiv
* A final decision by ec is anticipated during q3 of 2014. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dollar takes early dip in Asia on Mnuchin comments, lower yields
Jan 24 Canadian fintech company Goldmoney Inc has certified its gold-based financial products as sharia-compliant, the latest firm to combine blockchain technology to tap demand from Islamic investors.
* Says entered into an agreement with Lightyear Capital Inc. and PI Financial corp