BRIEF-Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering's unit to buy stake in pharma firm for 410 mln yuan
* Says unit plans to buy 80 percent stake in Shandong-based pharma firm for 410 million yuan ($59.47 million)
May 19 Glaxosmithkline Plc :
* Phase III study (Orcharrd) of Ofatumumab (Arzerra(TM)) plus chemotherapy versus Rituximab plus chemotherapy did not meet its primary endpoint
* Based on today's results we are unlikely to move forward with a regulatory filing Further company coverage:
* Says unit plans to buy 80 percent stake in Shandong-based pharma firm for 410 million yuan ($59.47 million)
* Q1 profit before tax of 236.7 million naira versus 41.9 million naira year ago