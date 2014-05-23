(Corrects headline to say GSK has only made a regulatory submission, not won approval, for Umeclidinium Monotherapy in Japan)

May 23 GlaxoSmithKline Plc :

* GSK announces regulatory submission for Umeclidinium Monotherapy for COPD in Japan

* Announces regulatory submission for Umeclidinium Monotherapy for COPD in Japan

* Regulatory filings in other countries will take place throughout 2014 and onwards Further company coverage: