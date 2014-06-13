June 13 Glaxosmithkline Plc
* GSK announces results of phase iii petit2 study of
eltrombopag (promacta /revolade) in paediatric patients with
chronic immune thrombocytopenia
* Efficacy results for petit2 were consistent across age
cohorts
* Eltrombopag-marketed as promacta in u.s. And as revolade
in europe and other countries across world-met its primary
endpoint
* Study achievid a statistically significant improvement in
platelet counts with almost 40 percent of patients treated with
eltrombopag attaining a consistent platelet response for 6 of 8
weeks compared to placebo (39.7 percent versus. 3.4 percent,
respectively, p<0.001).
* Most common adverse events (aes) occurring most frequently
in eltrombopag arm included nasopharyngitis, rhinitis, cough and
respiratory tract infection
* Serious aes were reported in 8 percent of
eltrombopag-treated patients versus. 14 percent in placebo arm.
Further company coverage: