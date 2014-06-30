June 30 Glaxosmithkline Plc :

* GSK and Theravance announce submission to US regulatory authorities for Fluticasone Furoate/Vilanterol in asthma

* Today's filing is based upon data generated from comprehensive clinical development programme for FF/VI in asthma

* sNDA is seeking approval for two dose regimens, 100/25mcg and 200/25mcg, administered once daily using Ellipta dry powder inhaler