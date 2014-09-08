Sept 8 Glaxosmithkline Plc :

* GSK, GOLD and COPD Foundation announce formation of a new external expert governance board for COPD assessment test

* Primary focus of governance board initially will be to maximise use and value of CAT for patients, healthcare professionals and researchers

* Governance board will also explore potential of cat as a drug development tool

* Gsk will continue to hold copyright and to provide day-to-day administrative support to protect integrity of cat