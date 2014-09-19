BRIEF-Singulex announces $50 mln senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors
* Singulex announces $50 million senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors
Sept 19 Glaxosmithkline Plc :
* GSK China Investigation outcome
* Changsha intermediate People's Court in Hunan Province, China ruled that GSK China Investment Co. Ltd (GSKCI) has, according to Chinese law, offered money or property to non-government personnel
* GSKCI will pay a fine of £297 million (3 billion RMB at a currency exchange rate of 10.0980) to Chinese Government
* Fine will be funded through existing cash resources
* Has co-operated fully with authorities and has taken steps to comprehensively rectify issues identified at operations of gskci
* GSK has co-operated fully with authorities and has taken steps to comprehensively rectify issues identified at operations of GSKCI
* Court found GSK China Investment offered money or property in order to obtain improper commercial gains, and has been found guilty of bribing non-government personnel
* Associated costs and charges related to restructuring will be included in GSK's Q3 update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Oncobiologics - will use proceeds from sale of additional notes, warrants for working capital purposes, to support ongoing development work