Oct 7 Glaxosmithkline Plc :

* Press release: Stiefel, a GSK company, announces start of phase III study of subcutaneous ofatumumab for pemphigus vulgaris

* Global study will assess disease remission in patients with pemphigus vulgaris treated with subcutaneous ofatumumab as add-on treatment to oral steroids, global standard-of-care Further company coverage: