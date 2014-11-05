BRIEF-Kyorin holdings likely will see 10 percent rise in group operating profit for year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei
* Kyorin Holdings likely will see a 10 percent rise in group operating profit for the year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei
LONDON Nov 5 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
* Regulatory submissions for mepolizumab
* Submissions filed in USA and Europe for anti-il5 monoclonal antibody
* Regulatory filings in other countries are planned during course of 2014 and 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ben Hirschler)
* Kyorin Holdings likely will see a 10 percent rise in group operating profit for the year ending in March 2018 - Nikkei
LITTLE ROCK, Ark., April 17 Arkansas has not called off its plans to begin an unprecedented series of executions on Monday despite federal and state court rulings that temporarily halted the lethal injections of eight death row inmates.