Dec 11 GlaxoSmithKline Plc :

* GSK press release: GSK announces EU regulatory submission seeking extended indication for Ambrisentan (Volibris) in pulmonary arterial hypertension

* Submission to EMA is based on results of phase IIIB/IV ambition study, conducted in collaboration with Gilead Sciences Inc

* Further regulatory submissions are planned in other countries during course of 2014 and 2015 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)