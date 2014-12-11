BRIEF-Sanderson Farms announces new credit agreement
* Says approved an agreement, effective April 28, 2017, for a new $900 million revolving credit facility through a consortium of banks
Dec 11 GlaxoSmithKline Plc :
* GSK press release: GSK announces EU regulatory submission seeking extended indication for Ambrisentan (Volibris) in pulmonary arterial hypertension
* Submission to EMA is based on results of phase IIIB/IV ambition study, conducted in collaboration with Gilead Sciences Inc
* Submission to EMA is based on results of phase IIIB/IV ambition study, conducted in collaboration with Gilead Sciences Inc

* Further regulatory submissions are planned in other countries during course of 2014 and 2015
* Sees 2017 capex approximately $25 million - $30 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qnlmJt)