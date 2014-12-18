Dec 18 GlaxoSmithKline Plc

* Pivotal phase III study to assess efficacy of HZ/su, an investigational vaccine for prevention of shingles, has met its primary endpoint

* Additional trials to evaluate ability of HZ/su to prevent shingles are underway in people aged 70 and older and in immunocompromised people

* Primary endpoint showed that HZ/su reduced risk of shingles by 97.2 pct in adults aged 50 years and older compared to placebo