BRIEF-Center Laboratories announces 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute stock dividend worth T$ 1.0 for every one share
(Corrects headline to say Revolade is now approved for additional indication of hepatitis C)
Sept 24 GlaxoSmithKline Plc : * Receives European marketing approval for additional indication for Revolade * Approval for treatment of low platelet count in adult patients with chronic hepatitis C infection * For more news, please click here
* Says it revises the issue price of the 10 million new shares is T$22 per share
LONDON, March 30 GlaxoSmithKline's new CEO Emma Walmsley, who takes over on April 1, has won a short-term reprieve from the threat of generic Advair with a delay in U.S. approval for Mylan's copy of the blockbuster lung inhaler.