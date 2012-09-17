Australia new vehicle sales rebound in May - VFACTS
SYDNEY, June 5 Australian new vehicle sales rebounded in May to reach a record high for that month, a promising omen for consumer demand after a run of soft results.
LONDON, Sept 17 GlaxoSmithKline Plc : * Announces submission for a new indication for Synflorix in Europe * Seeking approval for active immunisation against pneumonia caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae in infants and children from 6 weeks up to 5 years of age
SYDNEY, June 5 Australian new vehicle sales rebounded in May to reach a record high for that month, a promising omen for consumer demand after a run of soft results.
* Dollar edges up from 7-month low after disappointing jobs report