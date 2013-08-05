BRIEF-RBC says supply issues biggest factor behind house price rises
* RBC ceo says media reports about sales practices not consistent with bank's culture
Aug 5 GlaxoSmithKline Plc : * Receives FDA approval to ship four-strain (quadrivalent) influenza vaccine to
healthcare providers * Fluarix quadrivalent influenza vaccine to be supplied to US healthcare
* RBC ceo says media reports about sales practices not consistent with bank's culture
NEW YORK, April 6 Health insurer Aetna Inc said on Thursday it will exit Iowa's Obamacare-compliant individual insurance market in 2018, citing financial risk and the uncertain outlook.
* Crude rises despite bearish inventory data (Adds U.S. market open, byline, dateline; previous LONDON)