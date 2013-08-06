BRIEF-Dezhan Health's preliminary 2016 net profit up, to swing to black in Q1
* Says preliminary 2016 net profit up 29.9 percent y/y, expects Q1 to return to net profit of 146-179 million yuan ($21.21-$26.00 million)
Aug 6 GlaxoSmithKline Plc : * Regulatory update - GSK announces EU submission seeking additional indication
for votrient as maintenance therapy for advanced ovarian cancer * GSK says currently working on submission plans for other countries throughout
* Says it returns to net profit of 204.9 million yuan ($29.76 million) in Q1 versus net loss of 17.6 million yuan year ago