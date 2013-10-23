BRIEF-Inotek completes patient recruitment in phase 2 trial of a fixed-dose combination of Trabodenoson and Latanoprost
* Inotek completes patient recruitment in phase 2 trial of a fixed-dose combination (fdc) of Trabodenoson and Latanoprost
Oct 23 GlaxoSmithKline Plc : * Announces US regulatory submission for fluticasone furoate monotherapy for
* Inotek completes patient recruitment in phase 2 trial of a fixed-dose combination (fdc) of Trabodenoson and Latanoprost
* Volitionrx appoints David Vanston as chief financial officer