BRIEF-H&R Real Estate Investment Trust increases size of senior unsecured debenture financing to $150 mln
Dec 20 GlaxoSmithKline Plc : * Joint press release: GSK and mmv announce FDA breakthrough therapy designation for Tafenoquine for plasmodium vivax malaria * Tafenoquine is not yet approved or licensed for use anywhere in the world * Plans are underway to start a phase III study in 2014 * For more news, please click here
* Teamster flight dispatchers reach tentative agreement with Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo
* Jazz Pharma - also gave Roxane non-exclusive license under Xyrem patents to make, market its generic sodium oxybate product under Roxane ANDA in Territory Source text: (http://bit.ly/2p2w878) Further company coverage: