Jan 21 GlaxoSmithKline Plc : * VIIV Healthcare's new HIV medicine Tivicay Tm (Dolutegravir) is approved in Europe * European commission has approved Tivicaytm for treatment of HIV infected adults, adolescents above 12 years * European regulatory authorisation to market the medicine in each member state of the European union