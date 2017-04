Feb 28 GlaxoSmithKline Plc : * Press release: GSK announces submission to U.S. regulatory authorities for

Promacta (eltrombopag) for severe aplastic anaemia * Announced today the submission of a supplemental new drug application (snda)

to the U.S. food and drug administration (fda) for Promacta * Application based on results from phase II nih study of eltrombopag in 43

heavily pre-treated saa patients *