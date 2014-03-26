March 26 GlaxoSmithKline Plc :
* Regulatory update on combined use of MEK/BRAF
* Application for use of Mekinist as a single agent in the same
patient
population is still undergoing review by the ema
* Says remain committed to providing further data from our
ongoing phase III
development programme to support a subsequent re-submission
in Europe
* Has withdrawn marketing authorisation application to European
medicines
agency for the use of Mekinist in combination with BRAF
inhibitor Tafinlar
* To re-submit the MAA for the combined use of Tafinlar and
Mekinist when
additional data from the ongoing phase III become available
* Says will work with the European regulators towards making
the combination
available for patients
* CHMP of EMA has indicated that data provided by GSK did not
allow committee
to conclude on a positive benefit-risk balance of the
combination
* Source text for Eikon:
