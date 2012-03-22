* Ulverston chosen as site for new 350 mln stg biotech plant
* Further investment of more than 100 mln stg in Scotland
* Additional spend if business climate continues to improve
* GSK decision follows "patent box", confirmed in budget
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, March 22 GlaxoSmithKline,
Britain's biggest drugmaker, confirmed plans on Thursday to
invest more than 500 million pounds ($792 million) in
manufacturing in Britain as it selected a north of England
location for a previously announced biotech plant.
The news - though expected - is a boost for Prime Minister
David Cameron, who has made wooing the pharmaceuticals industry
a priority in the wake of Pfizer's 2011 decision to
shutter its giant research centre in Sandwich, southern England.
GSK had said on previous occasions it aimed to invest some
500 million pounds and bring more jobs to Britain in response to
government plans to cut the level of corporation tax applied to
income from patents - a move known as a "patent box".
The confirmation of its investment, which will create up to
1,000 jobs, comes the day after finance minister George
Osborne's budget in which he laid out business-friendly tax
plans, including reiterating the patent box plan.
GSK said its new biopharmaceutical factory would be built in
Ulverston, northern England, at a cost of 350 million pounds,
with construction expected to start in 2014 or 2015. The firm
had looked at four possible sites in England and Scotland.
At the same time GSK will invest more than 100 million
pounds in its two manufacturing sites in Scotland and the
company is considering further investment at Ulverston which
could double the total spend there to some 700 million pounds.
Any further investment will depend on "continued
improvements in the environment for innovation", GSK said - a
clear sign it intends to continue to put pressure on the
government to make Britain a favourable place to do business.
In recent years the drugs industry has tended to put
manufacturing in low-tax countries like Ireland and Singapore.
But introduction of the patent box has tipped the balance back,
making Britain a viable choice once again.
The Ulverston facility will be GSK's first new British
factory for almost 40 years.
"The introduction of the patent box has transformed the way
in which we view the UK as a location for new investments,
ensuring that the medicines of the future will not only be
discovered, but can also continue to be made here in Britain,"
said GSK Chief Executive Andrew Witty.
The British economy has been particularly reliant on
pharmaceutical firms for success in manufacturing, but the
industry has been under pressure recently as a wave of patents
have expired, forcing it to make cuts.
In addition to the closure of Pfizer's Sandwich operation,
which will cost around 1,500 jobs, GSK's British rival
AstraZeneca has also quit its Charnwood research site in
central England.