BRIEF-ClinicalTrials.gov says Janssen's study of niraparib suspends recruitment
* Janssen Research's study of niraparib in men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, DNA-repair anomalies suspended recruitment
LONDON, March 22 GlaxoSmithKline, Britain's biggest drugmaker, confirmed plans on Thursday to invest more than 500 million pounds in manufacturing in Britain and said it had selected Ulverston, northern England, as the site for a previously announced biotech plant.
GSK had already said it aimed to ramp up investment and bring more jobs to Britain in response to government plans to reduce the level of corporation tax applied to income from patents - a move known as a patent box.
The confirmation of the investment strategy comes the day after finance minister George Osborne's budget in which he laid out business-friendly tax plans, including reiterating the introduction of the patent box.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Mylan's ratings at 'BBB-' and assigned an 'F3' short-term rating to the company's new commercial paper program. The Rating Outlook is Stable. The ratings apply to $15.3 billion of debt at March 31, 2017. See the full list of rating actions at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Elevated Leverage to Decline: Mylan is in the process of deleveraging from its partly debt-financed a