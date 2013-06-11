LONDON, June 11 British drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline has fired its head of research and
development in China after discovering that a study by some of
its Chinese scientists contained misrepresentation of data.
A company spokesman said on Tuesday that Jiangwu Zang had
been dismissed and three other individuals had been placed on
administrative leave, while a further employee had resigned.
The decision follows an investigation into concerns about a
scientific paper published in the journal Nature Medicine in
2010 involving pre-clinical research into multiple sclerosis.
Zang was one of the authors of the paper.
"Regretfully, our investigation has established that certain
data in the paper were indeed misrepresented," Britain's biggest
drugs group said in a statement.
"We've shared our conclusion that the paper should be
retracted and are in the process of asking all of the authors to
sign a statement to that effect, according to Nature Medicine's
procedure."
The study, which looked at the role of a protein in multiple
sclerosis, involved early-stage research and did not directly
involve patients, although some blood samples were used.
However, the work did inform GSK's development of an
experimental medicine for multiple sclerosis, known as
GSK2618960, which has reached the stage of initial testing in
healthy volunteers.
The early clinical tests of the product have now been
suspended as a precaution, although there is no signal of a
safety issue with the medicine, the spokesman added.
GSK, like many other large Western drug companies, is
increasing its research presence in China. But its Chinese R&D
centre is still small compared to operations in Europe and the
United States.