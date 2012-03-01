TOKYO, March 2 Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co said on Friday it will tie up with Britain's GlaxoSmithKline PLC to bring new vaccines to the Japanese market, known for its slow acceptance of vaccines.

Daiichi Sankyo, Japan's No.3 drugmaker, said in a statement that the two firms will form a 50-50 joint venture to sell vaccines marketed by GSK and Daiichi Sankyo, and expand the business as new vaccines in the development pipeline are approved.