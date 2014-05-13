BRIEF-Becton Dickinson to buy Bard for $24 billion
* Deal immediately accretive and expected to generate high single-digit accretion to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2019 to Becton Dickinson
LONDON May 13 GlaxoSmithKline said its drug darapladib had not reduced heart attacks or other major events in patients with acute coronary syndrome, marking another disappointment for the innovative heart medicine.
Darapladib had already failed in a late-stage trial for patients with well-treated heart disease.
Patrick Vallance, GSK's President of Pharmaceuticals R&D, said he was disappointed that the outcome of the second phase III study did not support a regulatory submission.
"In the study, darapladib did not achieve the primary endpoint of a reduction of major coronary events versus placebo when added to standard of care," the British company said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)
NEW YORK, April 23 Becton Dickinson and Co will acquire C R Bard Inc in a $24 billion deal that will give shareholders of the target about 15 percent of the combined entity, the two medical technology companies said on Sunday.