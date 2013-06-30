June 30 Private equity firms Blackstone
and Lion Capital have teamed up to make a formal bid worth more
than a billion pounds for Lucozade and Ribena, the two soft
drink brands put up for sale by drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline
, Sky News reported on Sunday.
GSK has been increasingly focusing its consumer health
operations on emerging markets and put Lucozade and Ribena --
brands that are big sellers in Britain but lack global reach --
up for sale as they no longer fit in with the company's
portfolio.
Last month, GSK said it had appointed JPMorgan and Greenhill
to advise it on the sale.
Blackstone and Lion Capital have appointed bankers at
Rothschild to advise them on their bid, Sky News reported.
Both Blackstone and Lion Capital could not be reached for
comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Abhishek Takle in Bangalore; Editing by
Marguerita Choy)