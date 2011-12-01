LONDON Dec 1 GlaxoSmithKline's
growth profile could get a lift from next year as a number of
factors, including legal charges, drop out of the drugmaker's
new key measure of "core" earnings.
The shift to reporting core earnings per share (EPS) brings
Britain's top drugmaker into line with international peers like
Novartis and AstraZeneca, which already use
this as the main metric for their financial reporting.
GSK, which announced in July it was changing the way it
reports results to give shareholders "clearer visibility of our
anticipated progress in 2012 and beyond", presented further
details on the move in a briefing for analysts on Thursday.
Legal costs have proved a persistent drag on profits across
the drugs industry in recent years, following a slew of patient
liability claims and an increasingly aggressive stance by U.S.
authorities over cases involving mis-selling of medicines.
Four other elements will also be excluded from GSK's new
definition of core EPS -- other operating income and profits on
disposals; amortisation and write-offs of intangible assets;
major restructuring costs; and accounting adjustments related to
material acquisitions.
Up until now, GSK has focused on earnings "before major
restructuring".
Setting out the impact of the change, which will take effect
from the first quarter of 2012, GSK said that core EPS in 2010
would have been 125.5 pence, rather than 53.9p reported under
the old before-restructuring system.
The big difference reflects the fact that massive legal
costs were taken in 2010 related to the settlement of claims
over its Avandia diabetes drug and sales practices for a range
of other products.
For the first nine months of 2011, core EPS would have been
84.3p -- or slightly less than the 85.8p reported before
restructuring -- due to an exceptional gain on the disposal of
GSK's remaining stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first
quarter.
Analysts at Jefferies said in a note on Nov. 21 the move to
core reporting was likely to drive further momentum at GSK,
which is already expecting better times as it puts a raft of
patent expiries behind it. Jefferies said at the time its
provisional analysis indicated a 9 percent earnings uplift from
the move in 2012.