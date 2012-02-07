LONDON Feb 7 GlaxoSmithKline Plc,
Britain's biggest drugmaker, has been sweeping cash on a daily
basis from euro-zone banks in a bid to protect itself from
potential problems in the single currency bloc, its chief
executive said.
"We don't leave any cash in most European countries," Andrew
Witty told reporters after presenting fourth-quarter results on
Tuesday.
"We sweep all of our cash raised during the day out of the
local banks and send it to banks here in the UK which we think
are robust and secure."
The system has been in place since early last year and
involves the movement of "tens of millions of pounds" in cash
each day, he added.
In recent months, many business leaders have started to
contemplate the possibility of a break-up of the euro, even
though this is still viewed as unlikely. For non-financial
firms, a key focus is on safeguarding cash and ensuring cash
deposits are in the safest possible banks.
The pharmaceuticals industry has already been hit hard by
the crisis in the euro zone, which has seen a number of southern
European governments slashing prices for medicines. Drug
manufacturers also face a growing problem of unpaid bills.
In the case of Greece, drugmakers have been forced to accept
government bonds instead of cash for some outstanding debts.
Those bonds were either sold immediately at a discount or are
still sitting on the companies' books at even lower value today.