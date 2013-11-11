* First Phase III trial data on darapladib due shortly
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Nov 11 Cardiologists and shareholders in
GlaxoSmithKline are about to learn if a big gamble on a
new kind of heart medicine has paid off, with modest
expectations creating a potentially big share price boost if the
news is good.
Britain's biggest drugmaker hopes its once-daily pill
darapladib can prevent heart attacks and strokes by fighting
clogged arteries in a completely different way from
cholesterol-lowering drugs.
The first of two large late-stage studies into the product,
which targets an enzyme linked to artery-clogging plaques, was
due to wrap up last month, according to the U.S. National
Institutes of Health's clinicaltrials.gov website. That suggests
news is imminent.
In theory, darapladib could become a $10 billion-a-year
seller, industry analysts believe, making it GSK's
biggest-ticket pipeline bet.
In practice, there are major doubts about its prospects,
after mixed evidence to date, and current consensus forecasts
point to annual sales of only $605 million in 2018, according to
Thomson Reuters Pharma.
Barclays analysts see just a 10 percent probability of the
drug succeeding, which they say points to a potential 12 percent
boost to GSK's valuation if Phase III trial results are
positive, with a modest 2 percent downside if it fails.
Morningstar gives slightly better odds of 30 percent, noting
that although an earlier Phase II study in 2008 failed to meet
its primary endpoints it did show a positive trend.
Certainly, Bert Hofman, a professor of epidemiology at
Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, thinks GSK is on to
something with darapladib.
Hofman was an early pioneer in researching the connection
between an enzyme called Lp-PLA2, which darapladib is the first
drug to inhibit, and arterial plaques. He is not involved in the
late-stage trials.
"The evidence that Lp-PLA2 is causally related to coronary
heart disease and stroke is really quite strong," he told
Reuters. "So, in principle, this is an important and promising
approach."
However, even if darapladib does have a beneficial effect,
it is quite possible that this will not be seen consistently in
both of the two big Phase III studies set to report data.
The first trial, known as STABILITY, has enrolled nearly
16,000 patients with coronary heart disease and is measuring
whether darapladib can safely reduce the chance of them having a
heart attack or stroke.
The second 13,000-patient study, called SOLID-TIMI 52, is
due to complete in March 2014 and is looking at patients who
have already suffered an acute coronary event. It will assess if
darapladib can prevent a secondary attack.
Hofman said GSK, which has said there should be some Phase
III data this year with more to come next year, probably had a
better chance of success in the second study, given the drug's
anti-inflammatory mechanism of action.
It is designed to prevent the expansion of the so-called
necrotic core of arterial plaques, which can lead to a rupture
and blockage of blood vessels, triggering a heart attack.
POTENTIAL GAME CHANGER
With nearly 29,000 patients, the combined Phase III
programme is one of the largest ever conducted for a heart drug
and it has cost GSK hundreds of millions of dollars to run.
GSK also ramped up its exposure to darapladib last year when
it gained full control of the product, along with lupus drug
Benlysta, by buying U.S.-based Human Genome Sciences.
The new drug should offer something above and beyond the
hugely successful cholesterol-lowering statin class of drugs,
making it a potential "game changer" in the management of heart
disease, according to Deutsche Bank.
Doctors believe it could be used alongside statins, such as
Pfizer's Lipitor, which is now generically available,
and AstraZeneca's Crestor, as well as complementing a
new class of cholesterol medicine known as PCSK9s.
Injectable PCSK9 drugs, which have cut levels of "bad" LDL
cholesterol dramatically in tests, are being developed by Sanofi
, Amgen and other firms.
GSK has had some notable successes with its new drugs this
year, including approvals of new medicines for cancer, lung
disease and HIV. But it also had disappointing clinical results
with another high-risk product in September, its MAGE-A3 cancer
vaccine for melanoma.