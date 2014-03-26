March 26 GlaxoSmithKline Plc said some
bottles of its weight-loss drug Alli bought in the United States
had been tampered with and that the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration was investigating.
Consumers reported that some bottles bought in stores in
seven states contained products other than the drug, the company
said on Wednesday.
The company said the affected bottles could contain tablets
and capsules of different shapes and colors. The actual drug is
turquoise. The bottles also could be unlabeled and the lot
numbers might not match the numbers on the carton, it said.
The company did not say if any consumers had taken pills
from the bottles or if it was considering a recall.
Alli, which is sold by the GSK's consumer healthcare
business, is approved for use without a prescription for
overweight adults, in conjunction with a low-fat diet.
The company said the affected bottles were found in Alabama,
Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina and
Texas.
