* Murdoch will not stand for re-election at GSK's May AGM
* Murdoch to focus on BSkyB, News Corp duties
* Davis, Wilson, Culp to step down in 2013
By Kate Holton and Georgina Prodhan
LONDON, Jan 27 News Corp
executive James Murdoch, under pressure from a phone-hacking
scandal at the News of the World tabloid, is to quit the board
of drug maker GlaxoSmithKline as he spends more time on
his new role in the United States.
Murdoch was promoted last March to become News Corp's deputy
chief operating officer and head of its international
operations, in a move seen at the time as confirming his status
as heir apparent to his father Rupert Murdoch's media empire.
But his move to the company's headquarters in New York was
delayed by the escalation of the scandal at the now-defunct
tabloid, which fell within his previous remit as chief executive
for Europe and Asia.
The scandal has cast doubt on his future career and his
suitability to continue as chairman of British satellite
broadcaster BSkyB, a company he previously ran and in
which News Corp owns 39 percent.
News Corp also announced on Friday that Murdoch's right-hand
man, Matthew Anderson -- head of strategy and corporate affairs
for Europe and Asia -- would step down at the end of March to
return to his native San Francisco Bay area.
GlaxoSmithKline said in a statement: "James has taken this
decision to focus on his current duties as non-executive
chairman of BSkyB, and following his decision to
re-locate to the United States, as chairman and chief executive,
international, of News Corporation."
Britain's biggest pharmaceutical company also announced a
raft of other changes to its board: Crispin Davis, Robert Wilson
and Larry Culp will step down in 2013. Murdoch will not stand
for re-election at this year's shareholder meeting in May.
Murdoch, 39, also recently quit the boards of the publishing
units within News Corp's British newspaper arm.
GSK said board members were expected to attend half a dozen
two-to-three-day board and committee meetings a year plus travel
and other meetings. Murdoch was paid 98,000 pounds ($154,000) in
shares for serving on GSK's board in 2010.
At the height of the phone-hacking scandal in July, GSK said
Murdoch had made a "strong contribution" to the firm and would
stay on its board but added that it would watch investigations
into the phone-hacking scandal.
Murdoch took charge of News International only after the
phone-hacking had taken place, but has been accused of either
leading a cover-up or not taking adequate action to ascertain
the scale of the problem.
He has denied all knowledge of phone hacking and blamed many
of those around him.
Last week, News International settled a string of legal
claims after it admitted that people working for the paper had
hacked in to the private phones of celebrities and others to
generate stories.
A British parliamentary committee is due to publish a report
in the next few weeks over the scandal, which could criticise
Murdoch for his handling of the matter.
James Murdoch is also on the board of the auction house
Sotheby's, which is listed in the United States.