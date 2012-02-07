LONDON Feb 7 GlaxoSmithKline is getting more bang for its buck in drug research, following an overhaul of the way it hunts for new medicines that has lifted financial returns from its labs to an estimated 12 percent from 11 percent two years ago.

Britain's biggest drugmaker said it was confident of reaching 14 percent as it reported a sharp recovery in fourth-quarter earnings from a loss a year ago.

Turnover in the final quarter of 2011 was 3 percent down from a year earlier at 6.98 billion pounds ($11.03 billion) and earnings per share before major restructuring costs were 28.4 pence against a loss of 7.5p.

Analysts, on average, had forecast sales 7.33 billion pounds and EPS of 29.0p, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.