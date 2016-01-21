(In Jan. 20 item, corrects in 4th paragraph to show one of
listed companies incorporated in Delaware and two likely in
China)
By Bill Berkrot
Jan 20 Five people, including two scientists who
did research for GlaxoSmithKline, were charged with a
scheme to steal trade secrets from the British drugmaker for
potential sale in China, according to indictments announced by
the U.S. Attorney's Office in Philadelphia on Wednesday.
The indictments include charges of conspiracy to steal trade
secrets of Glaxo medicines, conspiracy to commit wire fraud,
conspiracy to commit money laundering, theft of trade secrets,
and wire fraud.
The stolen information on drugs for cancer and other serious
diseases "potentially could be sold for millions of dollars to
rival pharmaceutical companies and it would also be useful
information for a start-up pharmaceutical company," the
complaint said.
The alleged conspirators established three corporations, one
incorporated in Delaware, and two likely in China, all using the
name Renopharma, to market and sell the stolen information that
could be used to reproduce Glaxo products and drugs in
development, to competitors in China, according to the
complaint.
One of the five, Yu Xue, is a senior-level manager and
biotechnology expert at a Glaxo research facility in
Pennsylvania with access to a wide array of trade secret
information.
She is accused of emailing confidential information related
to a dozen or more products to her personal email account and
forwarding it to fellow "conspirators and others," and also
downloading a substantial amount of Glaxo intellectual property
to pass along as part of the alleged scheme.
A motion aimed at keeping Yu Xue detained that was filed
earlier this month said she "stole millions, perhaps billions,
of dollars' worth of trade secret and other confidential
information from her employer, GlaxoSmithKline, to resell in
China."
"Ms. Xue denies these allegations. She has pled not guilty
and intends to contest these charges vigorously in court," her
attorney Peter Zeidenberg of Arent Fox said in an emailed
statement.
The others named were Lucy Xi, a former Glaxo scientist, Tao
Li, Yan Mei and Tian Xue, who is Yu Xue's twin sister. The
sister was used to hide proceeds of the crime, according to the
complaint.
All were arrested except for Mei, who is being sought by
authorities. Tao Li remains in custody, while the other three
were released on bail, according to a spokeswoman for the U.S.
Attorney's office.
The alleged crimes took place between Jan. 1, 2012 and Dec.
28, 2015, the complaint said.
Glaxo could not immediately be reached for comment. The
criminal complaint says the company was aware of the
investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot and Nate Raymond)