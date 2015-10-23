GENEVA/LONDON Oct 23 The world's first malaria vaccine is promising but should be used on a pilot basis before any wide-scale use, given its limited efficacy, World Health Organization experts said on Friday.

The Mosquirix shot, made by GlaxoSmithKline, could potentially help stop millions of cases of malaria in babies and young children in Africa at risk of the deadly mosquito-borne disease. However, it is less effective than vaccines against many other diseases.