Dec 16 GlaxoSmithKline Plc will stop
paying doctors to promote its products, Chief Executive Andrew
Witty said in an interview with the New York Times, in a move
that could be a first for a major drug company.
GSK will also stop tying compensation of sales
representatives to the number of prescriptions doctors write,
the NY Times said. ()
The company's decision comes at a time when GSK faces
allegations of illegal payments to Chinese doctors and
officials.
Chinese police have accused GSK of funneling up to 3 billion
yuan ($494 million) to travel agencies to facilitate bribes to
boost its drug sales. The accusations are the most serious
against a multinational in China in years.
However, in the interview Witty said that the proposed
changes were unrelated to the investigation in China, and are
part of a yearslong effort "to try and make sure we stay in step
with how the world is changing."
Witty declined to comment to the newspaper on the Chinese
investigation because he said it was still underway.
GlaxoSmithKline could not immediately be reached for comment
by Reuters outside of business hours.