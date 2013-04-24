LONDON, April 24 GlaxoSmithKline has decided to sell its popular soft drink brands Lucozade and Ribena in a disposal that could bring in more than 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion).

The move was announced on Wednesday alongside weak first-quarter results, which saw sales at Britain's biggest drugmaker drop 3 percent from a year ago.

GSK launched a strategic review of the two brands earlier this year, ruling nothing in or out for their future. Most analysts had focused on the idea of a sale, which is likely to attract interest from private equity and trade buyers.