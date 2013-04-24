WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 0600 GMT/2 AM ET
N.Korea displays apparently new missiles as U.S. carrier group approaches
LONDON, April 24 GlaxoSmithKline has decided to sell its popular soft drink brands Lucozade and Ribena in a disposal that could bring in more than 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion).
The move was announced on Wednesday alongside weak first-quarter results, which saw sales at Britain's biggest drugmaker drop 3 percent from a year ago.
GSK launched a strategic review of the two brands earlier this year, ruling nothing in or out for their future. Most analysts had focused on the idea of a sale, which is likely to attract interest from private equity and trade buyers.
N.Korea displays apparently new missiles as U.S. carrier group approaches
April 14 Shareholders have proposed that Facebook Inc prepare a report on the threat to democracy and free speech from so-called fake news spread on the social media forum, and the dangers it may pose to the company itself, according to a proxy filing made on Friday.