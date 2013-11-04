Insys to restate some financial statements
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.
Nov 4 GlaxoSmithKline Plc : * Press release: GSK announces data to support Cervarix two-dose schedule for
the prevention of cervical cancer in 9-14 year old girls * Results will be presented at today at the Eurogin conference in Florence. * Vaccine is currently only approved in the EU for use in females from the age
of nine years * Cervaix findings consistently suggest the immune response in girls aged 9 to
14 is in line with the three-dose schedule. * Findings suggest response of the two-dose schedule in girls aged 9-14 with
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: