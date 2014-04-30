April 30 GlaxoSmithKline Plc CEO Andrew Witty speaking to reporters: * CEO says not sure a single narrative around sector m&a * CEO says no update on China investigation * CEO says U.S. Advair share fell in early January but has since stabilised * CEO says UK has "terrific" science base and great support for investment via

patent box * CEO, asked about Pfizer, says hopes rational people will choose to invest in

UK * CEO declines to comment on potential interest in AstraZeneca but says won't

be distracted from its core research and development business * CEO says may dispose of individual established drugs or broader portfolio of

products * CEO says prefers to do very targeted transactions * CEO says targeted deals difficult, sometimes the traditional approach to m&a

* CEO says broad-scale transactions "distracting"