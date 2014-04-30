April 30 GlaxoSmithKline Plc CEO Andrew
Witty speaking to reporters:
* CEO says not sure a single narrative around sector m&a
* CEO says no update on China investigation
* CEO says U.S. Advair share fell in early January but has
since stabilised
* CEO says UK has "terrific" science base and great support for
investment via
patent box
* CEO, asked about Pfizer, says hopes rational people will
choose to invest in
UK
* CEO declines to comment on potential interest in AstraZeneca
but says won't
be distracted from its core research and development business
* CEO says may dispose of individual established drugs or
broader portfolio of
products
* CEO says prefers to do very targeted transactions
* CEO says targeted deals difficult, sometimes the traditional
approach to m&a
is easier
* CEO says broad-scale transactions "distracting"
