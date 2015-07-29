July 29 GlaxoSmithKline Plc CEO Andrew Witty
told reporters:
* CEO says research and development event in November will be
"key moment" for
company
* CEO says overall market in China has slowed quite
dramatically but GSK's own
business is stabilising
* CEO says about 80 percent of 40 NMEs have potential to be
first in class
* CEO says about half of 40 NMEs could be filed or approved by
2020
* CEO says pipeline highlights include COPD product PI3K,
triple drug for COPD,
mepo for severe asthma, anaemia drug, P38 for ACS, shingles
vaccine
* CEO says no reason GSK can't deliver consumer margin at very
top of
benchmarks on like-for-like basis
* CEO says should be "thoughtful, staged rollout" of malaria
vaccine
