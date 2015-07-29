July 29 GlaxoSmithKline Plc CEO Andrew Witty told reporters: * CEO says research and development event in November will be "key moment" for

company * CEO says overall market in China has slowed quite dramatically but GSK's own

business is stabilising * CEO says about 80 percent of 40 NMEs have potential to be first in class * CEO says about half of 40 NMEs could be filed or approved by 2020 * CEO says pipeline highlights include COPD product PI3K, triple drug for COPD,

mepo for severe asthma, anaemia drug, P38 for ACS, shingles vaccine * CEO says no reason GSK can't deliver consumer margin at very top of

* CEO says no reason GSK can't deliver consumer margin at very top of benchmarks on like-for-like basis * CEO says should be "thoughtful, staged rollout" of malaria vaccine