LONDON, Sept 5 Japan's Suntory Beverage & Food
is in advanced talks to buy GlaxoSmithKline's
Lucozade and Ribena drinks for more than 1 billion pounds ($1.6
billion), in a deal that would pre-empt an auction of the
brands, two people following the process said.
A deal could be announced in the next few days, one of the
sources said on Thursday.
Britain's biggest drugmaker announced plans in April to sell
Lucozade and Ribena, which are big sellers in Britain but lack
global reach, as the company seeks to focus its consumer health
business.
The sale had been expected to attract interest from drinks
companies and private equity houses, although Suntory was early
on seen as a likely front-runner given its desire to build up
its European drinks business after buying Orangina in 2009.
A GSK spokesman declined to comment on the situation, while
Suntory officials were not immediately available to comment.
Lucozade and Ribena have annual sales of just over 500
million pounds a year and industry analysts have been expecting
a buyer to pay around two times sales.
JP Morgan and Greenhill are acting for GSK
on the sale.