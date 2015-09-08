(Adds details on Breo, Advair, analyst comment, closing shares)
By Ransdell Pierson
Sept 8 GlaxoSmithKline Plc and
its partner Theravance Inc on Tuesday said their
inhaled medicine Breo failed to prolong life of patients with
chronic respiratory disease in a high-stakes clinical trial of
16,500 people.
Theravance shares plunged 14 percent on Breo's failure to
meet the study's primary goal. Shares of far-larger Glaxo rose
2.2 percent in New York, lagging a 2.5 percent gain for the
broader stock market.
Investors had hoped the large study would greatly increase
sales for the medicine. It was approved in 2013 for chronic
obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a leading cause of death
worldwide that is often referred to as smoker's cough. It also
includes chronic bronchitis and emphysema.
Breo lowered risk of dying by 12.2 percent, compared with
placebo. But that benefit was not deemed statistically
significant.
Had it succeeded, Breo would have been the first drug to
show a survival benefit in patients with COPD.
It was shown to reduce the rate of decline in lung function,
compared with a placebo, and also showed improvement by a half
dozen other measures. But because Breo failed its main study
goal, statistical significance could not be inferred for any of
those secondary objectives.
The risk of having a heart attack, stroke or other
cardiovascular incident was reduced by 7.4 percent, but was not
statistically significant.
Incidence of serious adverse events, including
cardiovascular episodes and pneumonia, were similar in the Breo
and placebo groups.
Nine years ago, a similar study with GSK's older drug
Advair, involving 6,100 patients, narrowly failed.
GSK has also chosen higher-risk patients with heart issues
for the new study.
Inhaled drugs like Breo that combine a steroid and a
long-acting beta agonist (LABA) help patients breathe more
easily but their effect on survival has been unclear.
The drug, like Advair, is also widely used to treat asthma,
but has generated disappointing sales for Glaxo, a longtime
leader in respiratory medicine.
Sometimes known as "son of Advair", once-a-day Breo has a
dosing advantage over twice-daily Advair. But the market for
inhaled lung drugs is fiercely competitive and Breo has
struggled at a time when GSK has been forced to cut Advair
prices.
"Even if results had been positive, it was never clear how
impactful they would be because physicians largely view Breo and
Advair as interchangeable, and Advair is very well-entrenched,"
Sanford Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson said in a research note.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Dan Grebler and
Grant McCool)